Sprinkler system being installed to help prevent future fires

The Fire Service reported Wednesday afternoon that checks of the South Sound site used to store tire-derived aggregate, which has been smoldering since last week, showed no signs of smoke or fire.

According to a statement from the Fire Service, the site owner – Davenport Development – was in the process of installing a water sprinkler system which will provide a constant water supply on top of the stack.

“While this measure will provide some cooling, the Fire Service is also requiring that the large stack be broken up into smaller stacks, and the site owners have committed to exploring options to achieve this in the immediate future,” the statement read.

In a bid to prevent future fire hazards involving piles of shredded tire which are used as aggregate, the Fire Service has been speaking with the site owners and other owners of similar sites used to store this type of aggregate.

The material came from the George Town landfill, where nearly 6,700 metric tons (14.8 million pounds) of shredded tires have been produced since March 2017, when government contracted a private company to shred the tires and sell the resulting tire-derived aggregate to various developers.

Jim Schubert, the senior project manager for the government’s solid waste management system, said in July that about 5,000 metric tons of shredded tires have already been sold to Davenport Development to fill the site of a condominium the company built in South Sound.

Davenport Development director Paul Pearson said the incident has not caused any damage to his property, and that the aggregate can still be used as fill.

Fire Service Chief David Hails said last week that Davenport Development will be presented with a fire safety inspector report, which will outline the situation and state whether any regulations were violated in the handling of the material.