RCIPS, CUC warn against online scams

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued a warning on Wednesday about a number of reports it has received since June of attempted scams conducted using the social networking site LinkedIn.

The Caribbean Utilities Company also issued a warning yesterday of an email masquerading as official CUC communication with the subject “new invoice.” This email is not from CUC, which has email addresses that end with “@cuc.ky,” the company said.

According to the RCIPS, these scams generally involve an account impersonating a public figure, who sends a request to connect and initiates communication in a professional context. Eventually, an attempt is made to obtain sensitive information such as banking details, or to seek money directly, police said.

Scams include impersonations of Dame Barbara Woodward of the Foreign Commonwealth Office. The RCIPS said it has received 15 reports of such attempted scams since June, a “significant increase” from the number of LinkedIn scams previously reported.

“We are reminding the public to exercise caution and diligence when using any social media platform, even including those with a professional focus such as LinkedIn, and to be wary of requests from public figures which seem suspicious,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Barrow.

The RCIPS said any suspicious LinkedIn connection requests or messages can be reported to its Financial Crime Unit at 949-8797. CUC also said that before clicking on any email links, contact its customer service team at [email protected] or at 949-5200.