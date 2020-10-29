Mo ‘staches, mo money

With October drawing to a close, that can only mean one thing: Movember is nearly upon us.

Maybe you’ve been wondering why men’s upper lips are becoming more furry, or perhaps you’ve noticed that bicycles aren’t the only ones sporting handlebars. Yes, indeed, Movember is a time when gentlemen grow and cultivate their moustaches or ‘Mos’ in order to raise money for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. Looking dashing at the same time is just a bonus.

Opening night

As in years past, the opening Movember event happens on 1 Nov. This time, it will be held at The Bird in Seven Mile Shops. It runs from 3-6pm and this is where MoBros (and MoSistas) can sign up to participate for $25. The fee garners them a one-of-a-kind Movember T-shirt and a clean shave, courtesy of Studio 54. After all, one must start with a blank canvas if one is to create a great work of art.

At the same time, the MoSistas can plan their strategies and costumes for the final night.

Heineken and Ketel One will also be on hand with complimentary beers and cocktails to give the lads a bit of Dutch courage.

From that date, until the end of Movember, participants are encouraged to get sponsorship from friends, family and coworkers with the goal of hauling in the most cash for charity.

Happy hours

There are several small events scheduled throughout the month, hosted by various bars and restaurants. For example, there is the Men’s Den happy hour every Friday night at Cayman Spirits’ George Town outpost. This will be the Movember base for the month, where MoBros can purchase all the Movember merchandise: T-shirts, snap-back hats, calendars, stickers, bottle openers, and more.

Get mo info

Every Movember, there is an important medical info night on the schedule, hosted by the Lions Club of Grand Cayman. This year, it will be held on 19 Nov. at the Lions Community Centre on Crewe Road from 7-9pm. Guest presenters are Dr. Basil Armonis and Dr. Darley Solomon, and there will be free Prostate-Specific Antigen testing available for eligible men.

MOpen Championship

On 20 Nov., all dapper and dandy mo-sporting men can head to the North Sound Golf Club for the MOpen, starting at noon. The game takes the format of the four-ball scramble, with many prizes up for grabs. The cost to enter is $800 per team and sponsors are welcome.

Anyone who fancies themselves on the greens can sign up through the movember.ky website.

Touch rugby

A game of rugger or just an excuse to pull another man’s moustache and hurt his prize-winning chances? You can be the judge at the Cayman Rugby Football Union grounds in South Sound, with kick-off around 11am. It’s all fun and games until someone loses a Mo. For more information about how to sign up, visit movember.ky.

The finale

All good things must come to an end, as they say. On 28 Nov. at The Lodge in The Strand, all MoBros and MoSistas will gather to see if their Mo makes the grade. As usual, there will be winners announced in the following categories:

Classic Mo

Costume Mo

Barely Mo

MoSista

Group Mo

Man of Movember

Will contestants have fallen in love with their furry reflections so much, that they decide to keep their moustaches beyond Movember? There are always a few that dare to continue the legacy, but for the majority, they will be waving ‘goodbye’ to their Mos at the end of the month.

Movember calendar

For the first time, you can see a new Mo every month, thanks to the Movember calendar. Available for $25 at all Jacques Scott outlets, Books & Books, Studio 54, Rugs Oriental, F45 Studio and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, this calendar promotes awareness while raising money. As with all Movember merchandise, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Cancer Society.

| For more information about Movember Cayman Islands, visit www.movember.ky or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MovemberCayman.