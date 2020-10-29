Ghoulishly good Halloween parties

Just when you thought 2020 was an absolute nightmare, the year from hell throws you a bone: Halloween falls on a Saturday.

When 31 Oct. is mid-week, bars and clubs try to decide between celebrating the weekend before or after, and it’s a pain for parents ‘cos trick-or-treat is a school night. This time, however, the decision is easy, so venues are scaring up some terrific events for all ages, starting on Thursday.

Wondering where to go this weekend? Read on… if you dare.

Thurs.-Sat.

Nightmare on Walkers Road

Walkers Road, next to Home Gas

6:30-9pm

This outdoor Halloween Haunt has been organised by Home Gas in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman and Las Tortugas Pirates. The entrance fee is $10 per person with all proceeds donated to local charities. Younger ghouls should attend the 6:30-7:30pm hour as it only gets scarier after that. Tickets are available at the door.

Fri.-Sun.

Hallowcation

The Ritz-Carlton

Varying hours

Book a minimum two-night stay for Friday and Saturday and a world of delights awaits you. Complimentary activities include movie night on the beach, resort trick-or-treating, a costume competition, adult fall beverage demonstrations, the chocolate apple cart, cookie decorating and more. Email [email protected] or call 815-6300 for more information.

Friday

Muertos (Day of the Dead)

Agave Urban Agaveria

7:30pm-2am

Once a year, the people of Mexico celebrate and honour the dead. On this evening at Agave, take a walk among the marigolds, sip on perfectly blended cocktails from the signature Muertos menu and enjoy traditional Pan de Muertos (dead bread). Tickets are $35 and include two complimentary cocktails, two street tacos, live DJ, face painting and more. Buy tickets at Agave, or call 936-6889.

Frightfest Strand Block Party

The Strand

8pm

One entrance fee gets you into all four venues, with each featuring different types of music and themes. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Buy online at www.eventpro.ky.

Iconic Halloween Party

Palm Heights/Tillie’s

9pm-close

Head to the Palm Heights Pool for a glamorous costume ball, with prizes for the most iconic costumes. Pre-order tickets are $30, with walk-in entry at $45. If you want to get really glam about it, get yourself a poolside cabana inclusive

package, starting at $100 per person. Email

[email protected] for more info.

Till Death Do Us Party

Seven Mile Lounge

9pm-close

Seven Mile Lounge and All Stars Sports Bar host ‘Till Death Do Us Party’, presented by Bacardi. There is $1,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs for the best costumes, so dress to impress. Free admission all night long.

Saturday

Halloween Fun Fest

Cayman Turtle Centre

10am-4pm

Start the festivities off early at the Cayman Turtle Centre where children under 12 get free entrance if they are in costume ($10 regular entry). There will be activities and entertainment for the whole family and entry includes full access to the centre. Tickets are $15. Call 949-3894 for more information.

Halloween Family Fest

Westin

5-9pm

The Westin has taken a multi-tiered approach to Halloween this year. From 5-6pm, it’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ in the car park. Families and companies can decorate their car trunks and hand out treats to the kids. The parking spaces are free to book and the best-decorated trunk wins a complimentary beach day at The Westin, including a cabana, and a $50 gift certificate. Email [email protected] to sign up.

There is a kids buffet from 6-8pm at the pool deck at $15 per child, with free popcorn and a showing of ‘Coco’ on the open-air big screen. There will also be a skele-ton of activities going on from 6:30-9pm with the best-dressed costume competition winner announced at 8:45pm.

Reservations are recommended, so email [email protected] or call 321-5513 to confirm your spot.

Rum Point Dine & DJ Halloween Party

Rum Point

5-10pm

Howl at the full moon this Halloween at Rum Point. Dine and dance the night away under the stars to the marvellous mixing skills of DJ Orrain. Three-course meal is $50 plus grats. Don’t want to drive from the west side of the island? Take the catamaran ferry instead, departing from Camana Bay. Tickets are $65 for adults and $32.50 for children, which include transport and the meal. Advance reservations are a must. Call 947-9412 to book your table.

Halloween Spooktacular

Prospect Playhouse Theatre

7pm

Join the Cayman Drama Society for a spooky evening you won’t forget. The adult acting students will take to the stage to perform rehearsed readings of locally-written scripts, and the audience will also be treated to none other than a show from Renee Ravazzani, aerialist extraordinaire. Everyone attending is encouraged to dress up as there will be prizes for best female, best male and best couple’s costumes. Note that this event is for ages 18 and older only. Tickets are free for lifetime CDS members, $10 for all other members and $15 for non-members.

Moonlight & Movies: ‘The Addams Family’

Camana Bay

7pm

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky… and you can see them in all their colourful glory at Camana Bay on the Crescent when ‘The Addams Family’ plays on the outdoor screen. This is the 2019 version of the film and it is rated PG. No entrance fee. There will also be trick-or-treating at participating shops. Look for the pumpkin in shop windows to mark which ones are places to stop.

See No Evil

Coral Beach

7pm

Absolut presents the See No Evil black light full-moon party at Coral Beach with DJ Dan E Boy, DJ Kenzo and DJ RKM. Don your crazy costume or glow gear and get ready to boogie the night away. Admission is free, but for table and cabana reservations email [email protected]

Apocalypse

Sandbar

7:30pm-midnight

Dress in your Halloween best for Apocalypse 2020 at Sandbar downtown, hosted by Epic Day Entertainment. Live music on the big stage from The Neverines, Suckerbox and Fathoms with silent disco DJs Urusai, Mat Banx, Glenroy and Heatwave. Tickets are $20 in advance, available from www.eventpro.ky or pick up at Sandbar. You’ll pay $25 at the door. Ticket includes one free drink upon entry (select choice of beer or highball) and there are prizes for best costumes.