Update: 4 injured in crash on Esterley Tibbetts

Update 12:15 pm Saturday: Two victims involved in the early morning smash along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway have been released from hospital while a third was transferred to Health City Cayman Islands and a fourth remains in critical care at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Initial story: A single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning left four people with injuries, one of whom was in critical condition, the Royal Cayman Islands Police reported.

The 3 a.m. accident on Esterley Tibbetts Highway forced officers to close the road between the Camana Bay and Butterfield roundabouts. Traffic was diverted to West Bay Road.

The section of the road remained closed until just after noon Saturday while traffic officers completed their investigation.