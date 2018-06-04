Governor Anwar Choudhury announced Monday that Sir Michael Birt and Sir Jack Beatson will be the newest appointees to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission carried out an open recruitment process in February and March, and an initial shortlist of five candidates were selected. Those candidates went through an interview process and ultimately Justices Birt and Beatson were recommended to the governor.

“It is my distinct privilege to appoint Sir Michael and Sir Jack as Justices in the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Choudhury in an official statement. “The expertise and caliber of the Court of Appeal, and indeed our judiciary, continues to flourish with the appointment of highly qualified individuals such as these.

“I am grateful to the JLSC for their continued recruitment efforts and I look forward to welcoming Sir Michael and Sir Jack to the Cayman Islands in due course.”

Both of the new appointees will begin their Cayman tenure in November.

Justice Birt attended Magdalene College at Cambridge University from 1966-1969 and obtained a degree in law before being called to the English Bar in 1970. He practiced as a barrister and was appointed as a Crown Advocate in 1987. He was sworn in as Attorney General for Jersey in 1994. He was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 1995 and later served as Deputy Bailiff and Bailiff of Jersey.

Justice Beatson was a member of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales from January 2013 to February 2018.

He was called to the bar in 1973 and named Queen’s Counsel in 1998. He served as Fellow and Tutor of Law at Merton College at Oxford between 1973 and 1994 and as a Rouse Ball Professor of English Law at Cambridge University from 1994 until 2003.