West Bay man remanded for business burglary

A West Bay man has been remanded in custody following a charge of burglary at a business premises in the Birch Tree Hill area of West Bay.

Darney Daniel Duhaney Kelly Jr., 27, appeared in Summary Court on Monday charged with entering Kelly’s Bar as a trespasser on June 1 and stealing cigarettes, lighters and alcohol.

Defense attorney John Furniss did not apply for bail after expressing concerns the defendant’s family had that drug consumption might be a problem.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats ordered a drug test and Mr. Kelly was found positive for ganja and cocaine. The magistrate also ordered a psychiatric assessment.

No charges were put to the defendant and no pleas were entered.

The matter was set for mention again on Wednesday, June 20.