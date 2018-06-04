Two remain in hospital from weekend accidents

A man and woman who were seriously injured in an early Saturday morning crash along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway remained hospitalized Monday.

The 3 a.m. Saturday crash just north of the Lakeside apartment complex initially sent four people, three women and a man, to the hospital. Two women were released from care Saturday, while a third was taken to Health City Cayman Islands. The male passenger remained at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town.

As of Monday, the patient at Health City had stabilized, according to police. The male patient in George Town was still listed in critical condition.

In a separate accident, occurring along the George Town waterfront Saturday morning around 4 a.m., two people were sent to the hospital.

Both patients in that crash were released from care Sunday morning.

A third multi-vehicle crash was also reported overnight Friday on Shamrock Road, but no details of that incident had been provided as of press time Monday.