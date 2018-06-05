CFA Societies launch client interest advertising campaign

CFA Societies in the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, have joined forces to encourage investment professionals to place clients’ interests above their own.

The “Putting Investors First 2018” campaign is a global initiative promoted by the CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals.

Jessica Jablonowski, president of CFA Society Cayman Islands, said, “At CFA Society Cayman Islands, we want investment professionals to make changes that build better relationships with clients and investors and for the ultimate benefit of society.”

For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org/research/future-finance.