Maples and Calder wins 2 M&A adviser awards

Offshore law firm Maples and Calder has been recognized for its Cayman Islands and Irish legal advice to Ocean Rig UDW and three of its subsidiaries on the restructuring of US$3.7 billion of financial indebtedness.

The transaction involved the first Cayman Islands schemes of arrangement of foreign incorporated companies and the first use of a Cayman Islands STAR trust in a restructuring.

The restructuring, which is the largest ever Cayman Islands cross-border debt restructuring, secured the firm the accolades of “Restructuring of the Year ($1 billion – $5 billion)” and “Energy Deal of the Year” at the 10th Annual M&A Advisor Awards.

A panel of industry experts evaluated more than 250 nominations, with deals valued from $10 million to tens of billions.

“These awards are a further endorsement of our expertise and ability to provide unrivalled legal advice in this area,” said Aristos Galatopoulos, partner and global head of Maples and Calder’s Insolvency practice.

The Cayman team was led by partners Caroline Moran, Sherice Arman and Of Counsel Nick Herrod, with associates Christian La-Roda Thomas and Amanda Lazier. Trusts advice was provided by partner Ray Davern and associate Alex Way, corporate advice by partners Suzanne Correy and Daniel Lee and Irish regulatory advice by partner Nollaig Murphy and associate Jacqueline Diamond.