New conference focuses on Cayman’s digital economy

CyDEC 2018, Cayman’s first digital economy conference, will showcase new ideas and applied technological advancements in the financial, technological, legal and public sector industries.

The day-long conference will be held June 21 at The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, Grand Cayman, starting at 8 a.m.

“The conference is aimed at exhibiting the new technological advances that present opportunities and threats to Cayman’s … private and public sectors,” said event organizer Paul Byles.

“Other conferences have touched on this topic before; however, this is the first event that is purely focused on the constantly developing world of technology and the direct impact on the Cayman Islands economy,” he added.

The conference will feature talks exploring e-Government in the Cayman Islands, the digitization of public services and what governments are doing around the world to improve efficiency and add value to local communities, and how the public sector is being transformed.

Additional talks will delve into the future of financial services and how companies are being transformed by FinTech; and the outlook for cryptocurrencies and their exchange.

The conference will conclude with a talk on the benefits and risks of sovereign digital ID systems and how this might be employed in the Cayman Islands.

“While the speaker lineup is still being finalized,” Mr. Byles said, “we are excited to announce that Giles Watkins, founder, S4i and member of ISO Standards Board for Blockchain; Paul Ferries, U.K. Digital Currency Association & Barclays Rise; Arvo Ott, director of the eGovernance Academy and Ian Tibbetts, director of … e-Government in the Cayman Islands are four of our featured speakers.”

There will also be two panel discussions investigating e-Government in the Cayman Islands, and innovation of financial services and the associated risks.

For more information on the conference, sponsorship or to register, visit www.cydec.ky.