SGG Group acquires Lawson Conner

Investor services firm SGG Group announced the acquisition of Lawson Conner, a London-based provider of regulatory infrastructure software and managed compliance services to the global investment industry.

SSG said the acquisition strengthens its service offering to institutional clients, and especially the firm’s AIFM capabilities in the European institutional investors’ market, through the provision of a suite of compliance and regulatory services.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by August 2018.

SGG Group’s CEO Serge Krancenblum, said, “The acquisition of Lawson Conner represents a natural extension of our current offering to institutional clients by providing outsourced compliance and regulatory services based on the latest technology platforms.”

Gerhard Grueter and Jurgen Gebhard, co-founders and managing directors of Lawson Conner, said becoming part of SGG Group will allow their firm to accelerate its market reach.