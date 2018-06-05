Stock exchange pays government special dividend

The council of the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange has resolved to pay government a $1 million special dividend for the benefit of the Government Treasury for the exchange’s 18-month fiscal period which ended on Dec. 31, 2017.

Since becoming profitable a decade ago, the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange has paid an annual dividend of 75 percent of its net income to its sole shareholder, the Cayman Islands government.

In September 2016, the stock exchange declared a dividend of US$449,949 for its prior financial year.