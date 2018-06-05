Partner promotions at Ogier

Ogier has announced the promotions of finance lawyer Mark Santangeli and funds specialist Justin Savage to partners.

Mr. Santangeli has experience in representing both borrowers and lenders, including major financial institutions, multilateral international financial institutions, private equity and hedge funds, in all types of lending products. In the context of corporate financings, he regularly acts for large bank syndicates and large corporate multinationals.

Ogier’s global head of banking and finance, Angus Davison, said, “Mark has a formidable reputation in the Cayman finance market and, in particular, is known for his expertise in fund finance, asset finance and structured finance.”

Mr. Santangeli’s structured finance practice began in his previous role in-house at Bank of Scotland Corporate where he advised extensively on CMBS and conduit-based securitization. He continues to advise on structured finance transactions, including CLOs, securitization and other types of bespoke structures.

Mr. Savage, who joined Ogier in 2013, advises some of the firm’s largest investment fund clients on open-ended and closed-ended investment funds and private equity structures.

He played a leading role in the firm’s cross-jurisdiction innovation strategy which last week saw Ogier win the international category in Legal Week’s Innovation Awards.

Mr. Savage practiced in London and Tokyo before joining Ogier, and has extensive experience of advising clients on cross-jurisdictional corporate transactions, including restructurings and mergers and acquisitions.