The Caribbean Utilities Company issued an advisory Tuesday warning customers in Newlands that they will experience planned service interruptions to their electrical service on Thursday and Friday morning.

The outages will affect customers on Shamrock Road between Corella Drive in Lower Valley and Destiny Avenue in Newlands and will last between 30 minutes and two hours.

The service interruptions are expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. All customers between Corella Drive and Discover Drive – and all side roads – will be affected by the planned outage Thursday. Customers between Discover Drive and Destiny Avenue, including side roads, will be impacted Friday.

The interruption is planned for CUC to remove wires from the transmission line system.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution when using Shamrock Road between Corella Drive and Destiny Avenue due to a number of vehicles and personnel working on behalf of CUC.

For more information on the outage and streets affected, contact CUC’s Customer Service Team at 949-5200 or email [email protected]