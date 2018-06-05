Nominations close Friday for police outstanding service awards

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is inviting the public to nominate police officers for its annual Outstanding Service Awards. The nomination deadline is Friday, June 8.

The awards were established to recognize police officers, support staff, special constables and members of the public for “outstanding and meritorious service that enhances public safety and police/public partnerships,” according to an RCIPS press release.

The selection criteria are as follows:

Police Officer of the Year/Auxiliary Constable of the Year: Throughout 2017, the nominees displayed consistent exemplary professional and personal conduct. These awards are a testament to the RCIPS’s core principles and values of “courage, professionalism, integrity, selfless service and public safety,” according to the RCIPS.

Support Staff of the Year: This individual consistently demonstrates the core values of the RCIPS and the wider civil service of professionalism, customer service and integrity.

Diversity Award: The basic concept of organizational diversity accepts that the workforce consists of a diverse group that reflects the community it serves. This diversity consists of differences such as: sex, background, race, nationality, disability and personality. The successful nominee will have consistently demonstrated respect and tolerance for these differences that enhances the working environment and relations in which the organizational goals are met.

Welfare Award: This individual has demonstrated the core principles of esprit de corps by attending to the welfare, safety, emotional and or physiological needs of their colleagues and/or members of the public during a difficult time.

Special Constable of the Year: The Special Constabulary is a volunteer organization established by statue to provide support to a range of policing activities. This officer consistently demonstrates exemplary conduct and service to the RCIPS and the community.

Community Spirit Award: The basic premise is that the police is more effective through community/police collaboration. This can be achieved through various methods either individually or collectively, and demonstrates service to the community, public safety and confidence in police/community relationships.

Making nominations

Anyone can make a nomination for the awards, including private citizens who may nominate someone for a particular award and may submit nominations in more than one category.

To make an nomination, a form must be filled out that includes the reasons why a nominee should be recognized. The form can be returned electronically to: [email protected] or can be submitted via the www.rcips.ky website.