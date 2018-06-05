The Cayman Islands Tourism Association is seeking nominations for the 2018 Cayman Stingray Tourism Awards, which honors top performers in the tourism industry. The deadline for submissions is midnight on Friday, June 8.

Gaetan Babin, CITA Events Planning Committee member and director at the Wyndham Reef resort, said the awards ceremony allows CITA to showcase the best contributors within the tourism industry. “This is that one opportunity we get to recognize our talented and committed team members in fine style in front of government officials and industry leaders,” he said.

“Recognition is a significant motivator for employee retention,” he added. “The nominees that are submitted will all have their fifteen seconds of fame and one lucky nominee per category will receive a Prestigious Glass Stingray.”

Mr. Babin said the event has regularly sold out in the past. “We encourage all members to submit nominations early and reserve your tables or seat as soon as possible,” he said.

Similar to previous years, the Stingray awards ceremony is being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

CITA members can nominate top performers (manager or employee) in the following categories: Accommodations (condominiums/villas and hotels); Watersports; Restaurants; Allied, Attractions and Transportation (Allied includes retail, services, media, arts and entertainment).

In addition to these categories, there is a Rising Star Award which is presented to a newcomer to the industry who shows promise in the field of tourism. There is also the Diamond Award (previously referred to as Long Service Award). This will be awarded to an industry veteran who has been in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years. Lastly, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented on the night. Only CITA member organizations are eligible for these awards.

The awards will be held on Tuesday, July 1, starting with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception and dinner. The awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

For more information or to make a nomination, visit www.cita.ky/stingrayawards.