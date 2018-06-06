Booming real estate industry reflects economic growth

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart has recently touted the 2.9-percent economic growth Cayman experienced last year, but to many that number is just an abstraction.

To get a real sense of how the economy is performing, take a drive from George Town to West Bay, according to Tony Catalanotto, the treasurer for the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association.

“Construction is booming. Anyone that takes a drive from West Bay through Governors Harbour, we’re seeing renewed activity,” Catalanotto said during a presentation on the local real estate industry at the Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forum.

