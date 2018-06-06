Maritime and Aviation City welcomes first zone company

By
Michael Klein
-
CHC Helicopter, a company that operates a search and rescue network, and transports offshore oil and gas workers, is the first company in the maritime and aviation part of Cayman’s special economic zone. - Photo: CHC Helicopter

Cayman Maritime & Aviation City and The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands announced the registration of its first special economic zone company in May.

Cayman Enterprise City, of which Aviation City is a part, hopes the arrival of CHC Helicopter, a global offshore transport company, will mark the beginning of a transportation services cluster in the Cayman Islands.

CHC Helicopter runs one of the most extensive search-and-rescue networks in the world, and transports offshore oil and gas workers in the North Sea, the Caspian Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, both sides of the Indian Ocean and the Timor Sea.

For the rest of this story, please see The Journal’s website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR