Maritime and Aviation City welcomes first zone company

Cayman Maritime & Aviation City and The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands announced the registration of its first special economic zone company in May.

Cayman Enterprise City, of which Aviation City is a part, hopes the arrival of CHC Helicopter, a global offshore transport company, will mark the beginning of a transportation services cluster in the Cayman Islands.

CHC Helicopter runs one of the most extensive search-and-rescue networks in the world, and transports offshore oil and gas workers in the North Sea, the Caspian Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, both sides of the Indian Ocean and the Timor Sea.

