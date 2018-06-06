Economic Forum highlights concerns over cruise pier project

Regular readers of the Cayman Compass and other local media are surely used to seeing headlines over the years such as “Cruise dock deal on track,” “Government gives green light to George Town cruise dock,” and “Government plans to go ahead with cruise dock.”

Months later, those headlines are inevitably followed up with new ones such as “Cruise pier project faces delays,” “No cruise berthing contract before election,” and “Port won’t develop anytime soon.”

Nevertheless, government insists that it’s close to selecting a bidder to build a $180 million cruise and cargo dock in George Town Central.

After putting the project out to bid last September, government narrowed down the potential companies to undertake the development to five in April. The Central Tenders Committee met on May 9 to draw up a shortlist for a final round of bidding, and the deadline for those detailed final submissions is in July.

