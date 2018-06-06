Is global growth stuttering?

2017 can be characterized as a year that should be celebrated. The world’s economy enjoyed synchronized global growth, with all major developed economies reporting positive GDP growth.

The Eurozone reported 2.3 percent real GDP growth, Japan nearly doubled its GDP from the year prior, while emerging markets managed to make quite a comeback. The forecasts for 2018 were also very optimistic with the International Monetary Fund initially estimating 3.9 percent global growth. Although the IMF subsequently revised its forecast down to 3.8 percent, it is still anticipating synchronized growth across nations. Disappointingly, Q1 data was not very supportive of this optimistic view.

For the rest of this column, please see The Journal’s website.