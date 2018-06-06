Sweeping for safety

Neighborhood police officer Fabian O’Connor, known as the “dancing policeman,” is known for his animated style of directing traffic in the capital. But instead of dancing, Mr. O’Connor was sweeping with the National Roads Authority on Harbour Drive Wednesday morning.

Gravel runoff from a dump truck extended from the Port Authority building towards the Harbour Centre building, posing a risk that cruise ship passengers and other pedestrians could slip.

Mr. O’Connor said he and an NRA street sweeper were working to avoid that risk.

“We are our brother’s keepers, and we’re here to work as a team,” he said. – Photo: Ken Silva