Marine institute tops charity drive donations

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute grabbed the most social media support during the seventh annual Island Heritage CharityDrive, and received a $5,000 bonus in addition to $10,000 raised in “drive by” donations.

The Special Needs Foundation and the Family Resource Centre received $10,000 each from the May 29-31 fundraiser.

Each year, Island Heritage chooses three local nonprofits to support. One day of the three-day drive is dedicated to each organization. On each day, Island Heritage donates $1 for each car that passes through the company-sponsored roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

This year, the groups had the chance to earn up to $10,000 for the day. Concurrent online campaigns urged supporters to post, tag or like the charities on social media platforms. The prize for the most internet activity was an additional $5,000.

During their dedicated day, members and supporters of the nonprofits lined the center of the roundabout, holding signs and waving to passing motorists.

CCMI’s project manager Robyn Larkin said, “We were especially excited to have involved so many current and alumni students who have participated in CCMI programs. We appreciate Island Heritage’s support of our effort to break down barriers to learning about coral reefs and enhance their interaction with the ocean by providing our Reefs Go Live to local students and teachers.”

Island Heritage spokeswoman Monique Bush said support for the organizations is critical. “Each of our participating charities serves such a valuable role in our community,” she said. “We’re pleased to be able to support them in their efforts.”