West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush underwent a successful heart bypass surgery at Health City Cayman Islands Wednesday, but the second-term representative’s recovery is expected to take several weeks.

Mr. Bush’s family members released a statement late Wednesday thanking medical professionals at both Health City and the Cayman Islands Hospital for their quick action in identifying and addressing a serious health problem. Health City’s Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil performed the surgery.

“Bernie’s recovery is expected to take several weeks and he should be able to receive visitors by early next week,” the statement read. “He is in some pain, but with God’s grace, everything went well.

“The recovery and healing process start now and we ask you to continue to pray for him. His doctors advised him to take it easy for the next couple of weeks.”

It is not known whether Mr. Bush will be able to attend the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly, which begins June 27.

Mr. Bush’s ailment was noticed, according to fellow MLA Chris Saunders, by a West Bay Primary student last week who saw Mr. Bush at an after-school event on Thursday evening, May 31. The student noted that Mr. Bush did not “look like himself,” Mr. Saunders said.

Mr. Bush then went in for a checkup Friday at the Cayman Islands Hospital and was referred to Health City, where significant blockages of his arteries were detected.

Premier Alden McLaughlin issued a public message earlier this week wishing Mr. Bush well as he prepared to undergo the surgery. He said had visited Mr. Bush, who is deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly, on Sunday and found him in good spirits.

“We wish him Godspeed in this journey with his health and we will keep him in our thoughts and prayers,” the premier said.