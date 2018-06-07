Pirates will be returning to Cayman’s shores once again this November. This year, they are not after your gold doubloons or priceless jewels, they are here for a different bounty – plastic.

The theme of November’s Pirates Week Festival will be “Celebrating the Seas,” which will feature efforts to raise awareness of ocean conservation and the threat of plastic pollution.

“We will be incorporating a ‘Pirates Against Plastic’ initiative this year, and are working diligently to put structures in place that allow us to reduce the use of plastic during the festival,” said Shayma Hamdi-Romanica, the marketing coordinator of the Tourism Attraction Board, in a press release.

“Collaboration has begun with a number of potential partners on the ‘Pirates Against Plastic’ project, and we are very excited for the outcomes. Ocean conservation has been a key message for many organisations this year, and we are delighted the Pirates Week Festival can play its part in the global effort.”

Pirates Week draws more than 35,000 spectators every year. During the festival, Cayman is transformed into a mass of color and celebration with more than 30 different events being hosted over three weekends across all three of the islands.

This year’s 11-day festival will also tie in with the year-long celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Cayman coat of arms. Melanie McField, executive director of the Pirates Week Festival, said various elements of the anniversary would be incorporated into the festival’s theme.

“Choosing ‘Celebrating the Seas’ pays homage to both our national slogan ‘He hath founded it upon the seas’ and to our commitment to protecting our seas,” Ms. McField said.

Swashbuckling events kick off in Cayman Brac, where the festival will be held from Nov. 2 to 4. Grand Cayman will face the pirate hordes from Nov. 8 to 12, and the festival finishes up on Little Cayman, on Nov. 16 through 18.

The Heritage Committees will be hosting individual district heritage days between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8. The Pirates Week Office pointed out that it will provide sponsorship to the committees to fund their district float parade entries, festival queen and promotional needs.

“We are delighted to be able to provide financial support to each of the five districts in building their parade floats and choosing their Festival Queen,” Ms. McField said. “The district floats are a pivotal part of the festival each year, showcasing the best each district has to offer in Caymanian culture, history and heritage.”

East End will hold its district day on Friday, Nov. 2; West Bay on Monday, Nov. 5; North Side on Tuesday, Nov. 6; Bodden Town on Wednesday, Nov. 7; and George Town on Thursday, Nov. 8.

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]