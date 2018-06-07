Cayman sailors take on Lake Travis, Texas

Seven young optimist sailors from the Cayman Islands Sailing Club traveled to Texas last weekend with the sailing club’s Coach Meagan Woodman to race in the Road Runner Regatta, held at the scenic Austin Yacht Club on Lake Travis.

The first day of sailing was hot, dry and windy under a cloudless sky – perfect conditions for sailing.

With more than 50 boats racing in the main fleet, the Cayman sailors put in competitive times. Matheo Capasso secured a podium finish with 3rd place, while George Hider came 11th, Jaspar Neilsen 17th, Charlie Hunn 29th and James Costa, racing in his first overseas regatta, placed 30th.

Jayden Goddard, also in his first overseas regatta, raced in the Green Fleet and placed in the top 10.

The second day of sailing unfortunately was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The next race will be in Mexico at the Optimist North American Championships at the end of June. The sailing club has entered their first team in the team event racing event, with James, Jaspar, George and Matheo representing Cayman.

To join the sailing club’s Optimist Program, contact Coach Meagan by email at [email protected]