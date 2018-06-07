Cayman National roundabout to be paved

Sections of road along Thomas Russell Avenue will be closed

The National Roads Authority is advising that paving work will be carried out at the Cayman National roundabout, between Thomas Russell Avenue and Huldah Avenue, on Sunday.

Island Paving will carry out the work on behalf of the roads authority from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to the National Roads Authority, intersections along Thomas Russell Avenue will be closed to facilitate the work. Local access will be granted for residents and businesses on Printer Way, by way of Shedden Road.

Traffic signs will be posted in the vicinity of the work area to guide motorists. The NRA is asking motorists to pay attention to the signs before they enter the paving work zone.

The work was originally set to take place in late May, but was postponed because of poor weather conditions.