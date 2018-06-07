The Queen’s Official Birthday is on Saturday, and Cayman will be celebrating with a slate of events.

On Saturday morning, a parade and ceremony will take place outside the Legislative Assembly Building at 9 a.m. The public is asked to be there by 8:30 a.m. At the ceremony, Olive Miller will receive her Officer of the British Empire award for her lifelong commitment to community services.

In preparation for the event, Fort Street and its junctions with Albert Panton Street, Edward Street and North Church Street will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, and will reopen on Saturday after the ceremony is finished.

After the ceremony, there will be the opening of the Olive Miller Exhibition at the Old George Town Library. Exhibits commemorating Betty Baraud and Dr. Bill Hrudey, who also received Member of the British Empire recognitions this year, will also be on display.

On Monday, Cayman Brac will have its annual Queen’s Birthday Tea from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Heritage House. There will also be a silent auction, split the pot, plant sale and art show.

While Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday was actually on April 21, most Commonwealth jurisdictions celebrate it in late May or early June. This decision was made by King George in 1748 because his birthday was in November, making it too cold to hold a parade in the United Kingdom.

While Cayman is celebrating the monarch’s birthday, other British Overseas Territories may have less enthusiasm. Bermuda, for instance, replaced the Queen’s Birthday with National Heroes Day in 2008.

Meanwhile, some in the British Virgin Islands have called for a boycott of the event to protest recent U.K. legislation that forces it and other British Overseas Territories to establish public beneficial ownership registries by 2020.

A flyer has been circulated in the BVI stating, “The people of the Virgin Islands (pause on the British) hereby cancel and will boycott the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Parade.”

The flyer suggests a number of other things BVI residents can do on that day, including “sleep in late,” “Netflix and chill,” “be fruitful and multiply” and “live our non-royal but still special lives!”