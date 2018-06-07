The Clifton Hunter High School chapter of the Cayman Airways Flight Club was given a boost recently when it received a $1,200 donation from the Zak Quappe Flight Scholarship.

The school’s flight club will be sending members to the Florida Institute of Technology’s weeklong flight camp this summer.

Scholarship committee members Chuck and Barrie Quappe, parents of the late Zak Quappe after whom the scholarship is named, presented the Clifton Hunter High School Flight Club Director Alfred C. Gordon with the donation.

Mr. Gordon said, in a press release, that the flight club’s key objectives are to get students motivated and interested in aviation, and promote discipline while mentoring students on career choices in aviation.

The Zak Quappe Flight Scholarship is one of many Cayman Islands business sponsors of this year’s flight camp program. The scholarship program was set up to assist young Caymanians in their dreams in becoming pilots. Since the scholarship was created, two individuals have been sponsored to help achieve this dream, with a third currently set for 2018 summer training.

For more information on the scholarship program, email [email protected]m or [email protected], or visit www.facebook.com/ZQFScayman. For information on the Clifton Hunter High School Flight Club, contact Mr. Gordon at [email protected]