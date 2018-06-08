NEW: Man found dead in North Side

Police are confirming reports of a death in Hutland Road, North Side.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesman Mikhail Campbell said a man was found bleeding and unresponsive after officers received a call around 11 a.m.

“I can’t confirm whether it’s murder,” Mr. Campbell said when asked about initial reports on the man’s death.

Kathy Bodden at Chisholm’s Supermarket confirmed reports of activity on Hutland Road, which she said had been cordoned off.

“I’ve seen ambulances and fire trucks,” Ms. Bodden said.

Mr. Campbell said investigations were under way and more information would be forthcoming later in the day.