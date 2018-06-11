Bail was denied on Friday, June 8, for 19-year-old Azeem Delano Burton, who pleaded guilty in Grand Court to a charge of robbery, but denied stealing all of the items alleged.

The charge was using force to steal a ring, wallet and iPhone belonging to a named man. Entering his plea, Mr. Burton told the court, “Guilty, but only for the phone.”

The charge resulted from an incident that occurred on Prospect Point Drive on the night of Sunday, May 20.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright asked that the basis of the guilty plea be put in writing. A further hearing was set for Thursday, July 26, and Justice Carlisle Greaves was asked to order a social inquiry report.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes told the court he was applying for bail. He explained that Mr. Burton was being held at the Fairbanks Detention Centre because of overcrowding at Northward Prison.

He had been in custody for two weeks and was “locked down 24 hours a day,” the attorney said. The defendant had no bedsheets and was not allowed visitors, he said. “It is unjust and unfair that he is being held in those conditions,” he declared.

Mr. Wainwright outlined his reasons for objecting to bail and Justice Greaves denied the defense application.

He remanded Mr. Burton in custody until July 26.