Six firearms surrendered in first week of weapons amnesty

Six weapons and more than 290 rounds of ammunition were handed over in the first week of Cayman’s month-long firearms amnesty.

Between June 1 and 8, two handguns and four rifles were surrendered to police, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

“We are pleased to see that these members of the public have taken advantage of this opportunity to hand firearms in with no questions asked,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We encourage others to follow this example and help us make our community that much more safe.”

Mr. Walton added that the amnesty will continue for the next three weeks. “This means that if you have an illegal firearm, you still have three weeks to choose between potentially facing seven to 10 years for possession, or handing in a firearm between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.”

Weapons, legal or illegal, can be turned in to a local police station or at a number of participating churches, where pastors have volunteered to collect the firearms.

Any weapon or ammunition that is turned in must be unloaded and wrapped in a plastic bag with duct tape around it.