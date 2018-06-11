A September trial has been set for three men accused of involvement in the cocaine robbery at Morritt’s Tortuga Resort in East End on Dec. 24 last year.

On Christmas Eve Day, packages containing approximately 60 pounds of the drug apparently washed up onto the beach, where they were discovered by a tourist. They were being watched over by a staff member pending arrival of police when they were stolen by a masked man with a machete.

Marvin Gregory Grant is accused of being that man.

Mr. Grant, 35, and Fred Ollen McLaughlin, 53, appeared in Grand Court in January and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Trial was set for June 4.

That trial date was vacated after the arrest of a third man, Al Elford McLaughlin, 47. On Friday, this defendant pleaded not guilty to conspiring to rob a quantity of packages from staff at Morritt’s and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran said the Crown intended to join all three defendants on the same indictment.

Justice Carlisle Greaves set the trial for two weeks, starting on Monday, Sept. 17. He remanded the defendants in custody.