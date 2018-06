Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of the stabbing death of North Side resident Timothy Rivers, 66, on Friday.

Mr. Rivers, a farmer, was found bleeding and unresponsive after officers were called around 11 a.m. to the Hutland Road area of North Side.

Police later confirmed that they believe Mr. Rivers had been stabbed to death.

The man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody by press time on Monday.

Police said the suspect was known to the victim.