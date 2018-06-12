Three senior promotions at CIMA

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority announced the promotions of Kenton Tibbetts, Jackie Powell Marsden and Yoshneck Mutomba.

With over 20 years as a financial services industry professional, Mr. Tibbetts, formerly deputy head, was promoted to head of the Onsite Inspection Unit. In this new role, Mr. Tibbetts is responsible for coordinating and providing support to the management teams of the regulatory divisions, among other executive duties. He is also tasked with coordinating work assignments and projects in ensuring that licensees adhere to the core set of risk-based supervisory principles, standards and procedures. He previously worked as deputy head of the Banking Supervision Division.

Ms. Powell Marsden was promoted from senior statistician to chief statistician. She joined the authority in January 2011 as chief analyst in the Investment Supervision unit. In September 2013, she was transferred to the Policy and Development Division to take up a role as senior statistician. Before this, Mrs. Powell Marsden was also employed with Deloitte, MaplesFS and Caledonian Bank.

Mr. Mutomba was promoted from senior statistician to chief statistician in the Policy and Development Division. Before joining CIMA five years ago, he worked as an assistant director at the then Ministry of Education, Employment, Youth, Sports and Culture. In this capacity, he was responsible for labor market statistics and research.