MG Management director admitted as attorney-at-law

Victor Murray, the managing director at MG Management Ltd., has been admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands.

Justice Richard N. Williams presided at the formal court ceremony on June 5, in which attorney Denise K. Archer moved the admission of Mr. Murray and set out his qualifications.

Mr. Murray has resided in the Cayman Islands since 2002 and previously worked for MaplesFS and Citco Fund Services. He has also lectured at the International College of the Cayman Islands for a number of years.