Harneys partner listed among Latin America’s top female lawyers

Latinvex has named Harneys Partner Nicole Pineda as one of 2018’s top 100 female lawyers specializing in Latin America.

Lawyers on the list were selected based on their track record on major deals, prominence of their firm in Latin America and rankings by third parties, such as Chambers and Partners, Legal 500 and Thomson Reuters.

Marco Martins, Cayman managing partner and head of the firm’s Latin America practice, said, “We are incredibly proud Nicole has been recognized as one of the leaders in Latin America. Her inclusion is a major accolade and a well-deserved testament to the dedication shown by Nicole and her team.”

The firm has two representative offices in South America, in Montevideo and Sao Paulo, and a dedicated Latin American Group in the Cayman Islands specializing in structured finance, investment funds, general corporate and private client work.