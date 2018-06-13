More delays in garbage collections

The Department of Environmental Health advised residents of some George Town areas to expect delays in garbage collections.

The department said it planned to carry out trash collections in affected areas – including Windsor Park, Banana Walk, Edgewater Way (Grand Harbour) to Prospect Drive – on Thursday.

Other streets that have being experiencing the non-collection of garbage, including Shadow Lane, Wahoo Lane, Brinkley Road, Casper Walk, Merrendale, Short Lane, Webb Road to inside Seymour Drive, Bramble Road to Andresen Drive, South Church Street, Walkers Road and Denham Thompson Way, would be visited by garbage trucks Wednesday, June 13, the department advised.

“The Department of Environmental Health apologises to residents in the affected areas and urges those residents who continue to experience non-collection of their garbage to make contact with our office by calling 949-6696 or by emailing us at [email protected],” the department stated.

Residents across Cayman have reported late and inconsistent collections since late last year.

Last month, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson apologized on behalf of the civil service for the situation, and promised that it would be solved soon.

He blamed a combination of equipment problems, staff shortages, staff absenteeism and issues with the management of overtime at the Department of Environmental Health for persistent problems with roadside collections.

He said at the time that a number of employees at the Department of Environmental Health had been disciplined, adding that these workers were letting themselves, their colleagues and the community down through non-attendance and poor performance.

He said “emergency appointments,” including solid waste drivers and assistants, and support staff for the fleet manager, had been made to address staff shortages.

Private sector companies have also been engaged to “plug gaps” in cases of equipment failure, and a vehicle replacement strategy is being drawn up to address the aging fleet of garbage collection vehicles.