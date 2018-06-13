Police charged Waylon Rivers, 19, with murder Wednesday in relation to the fatal stabbing of his father Timothy Rivers in North Side on June 8.

Waylon Rivers appeared in Summary Court Wednesday afternoon, where his case was transmitted to the Grand Court. He will next appear on Friday, June 22. No bail application was made.

Chief Magistrate Valdis Foldats ordered psychiatric and psychological reports to assess the defendant’s fitness and mental capacity.

Mr. Rivers had remained in custody since his June 8 arrest, police confirmed earlier. He had been taken to court on Sunday, June 10, where an extension to keep him in custody was granted.

Timothy Rivers, a 66-year-old farmer, was found bleeding and unresponsive after police officers were called around 11 a.m. on Friday to the Hutland Road area of North Side.