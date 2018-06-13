50 years ago: Flying school launches in Cayman

In the June 13, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, titled “Cayman-based flying service” appeared:

“On July 1, a brand-new enterprise will begin operations in Grand Cayman. The name of the Cayman-based company is Cayman Flying Services and for the first few months it will be operating as a ‘Learn-to-fly’ school. The training aircraft is the popular new single engine Cessna 150, considered by many pilots to be the ideal training plane.

“The trim green and white plane is the very first to bear the letters VR on her tail section. These letters indicate her Cayman Islands Registry, she is the first airplane to be so registered. She is also fully certified according to U.S. Federal Aviation Authority requirements.

“The man behind this new enterprise is Dr. [Godfrey] Paul, himself an experienced aviator. Caymanian Weekly readers will recall that in one of our February 1967 issues, we published a picture of Dr. Paul and his statement that he would like to start a flying school on the island. His plans have materialized and in the autumn he is planning to expand the Cayman Flying Services with bigger aircraft which will be available to visitors and Caymanians for charter purposes, as well as flying instruction.”

A story titled “La Fontaine not for sale” also appeared in this issue.

“La Fontaine, the million-dollar 45-room hotel situated on Cayman’s multimillion Seven Mile white sand beach is not for sale. This empathetic denial has been made by its principal stockholder, Mr. E.S. Fennel on his recent visit here with Miss Fennel, to stop circulating rumors that the hotel is on the market.

“However, there have been some changes in management and policy. Mr. Ted Henson is returning to assist Mr. Fennel in operation of E.J. Fennel Inc. garment factories in Hagerstown and Walkersville, Maryland.

“Mr. J.A. ‘Chip’ Chapman, manager, last season has been promoted to the position of General Manager.

“The hotel has discontinued its Canadian package tour deals and is open for general bookings.”