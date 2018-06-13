Man suspected of cockfighting operation

Police recovered 40 roosters at a North Sound Road address and arrested a 32-year-old George Town man on suspicion of crimes related to cockfighting on Wednesday, June 6.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, police and Department of Agriculture staff conducted a search of the property which led to the recovery of “a number of spurs, cutting implements and medication” related to cockfighting.

The man, who has been released on police bail, is suspected of cruelty to an animal and unlawful gaming, officials said.

The roosters were turned over to the Department of Agriculture.

Earlier arrest

The arrest was similar to one made in March when a 50-year-old man was arrested in North Sound Estates on suspicion of cockfighting.

In that case, similar implements were recovered, along with more than 40 roosters.

Police said at that time that one of the major goals of its community policing department is to stop such activities before they are well established.

No charges have yet been laid in either of the cases.