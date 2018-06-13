Miss Teen contestants chosen

Five Cayman teenagers have been selected to compete for a place in the 2018 Miss Teen contest.

The contestants are Sleyah Green, 16, representing George Town; Latecia Bush, 16 of Bodden Town; Triniti Dixon, 17 of Bodden Town; Caitlin Seymour, 17 of Bodden Town, and Aliyah Harrison, 17 of West Bay.

The Miss Teen Pageant takes place Saturday, Aug. 25 at the Lions Centre.

Whoever is crowned Miss Teen will be invited to events such as the Agriculture Show and to speak at local schools. She will also make an appearance on Radio Cayman’s Youth Flex show, and will be expected to be involved in the community in partnership with the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

The new Miss Teen will take over from Kevie-Ann Peirre of Bodden Town, who was crowned Miss Teen Cayman Islands in 2017.

According to the Miss Teen Committee, the group represents a mix of personalities ranging from bold and adventurous to shy and reserved. The committee described each as having amazing abilities and regardless of who ultimately wins the crown, they are all future leaders of the Cayman Islands