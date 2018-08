Latecia Bush of Bodden Town was chosen as Miss Teen Cayman at a pageant held at the Lions Centre on Saturday night.

Ms. Bush, 16, competed against three other teenage beauty queens Saturday – Soleyah Greene, 16, representing George Town; Caitlin Seymour, 17 of Bodden Town, and Aliyah Harrison, 17 of West Bay. Ms. Harrison won the People’s Choice Award.

Ms. Bush was crowned by the outgoing Miss Teen Cayman Kevie-Ann Peirre.