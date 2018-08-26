Post office celebrates Cayman Airways anniversary with new stamps

The Cayman Islands Postal Services has released a new set of stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Cayman Airways.

The new stamps, in denominations of 5 cents, 80 cents, $1 and $1.50, feature images of Cayman Airways’ current fleet.

The 25-cent stamp features the Boeing 737-300, which CAL has operated for several years. The 80-cent stamp features the Boeing 737-800, which was added to the fleet in late 2016 and marked the start of the airline’s fleet modernization plan.

The other two stamps feature aircraft used for the Sister Islands service, with the De Havilland DHC 6 Twin Otter on the $1 stamp and the Saab 340B+ on the $1.50 stamp.

A self-adhesive booklet of the 25¢ stamps and a $2 souvenir sheet are also included in the issue. Additionally, a first day cover is being issued with the stamps at a sale price of $4.35 for collectors.

The set, made in collaboration with Cayman Airways, also provides historical information about the airline, as well as details about its modernization plan.

The stamps are available at all post offices in the Cayman Islands and the first day cover issue is also available at the Philatelic Bureau at the Seven Mile Beach Post Office located in West Shore Centre, at the General Post Office and the Hell Post Office.