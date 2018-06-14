Local blood bank participates in worldwide effort to promote donations

As the world marked World Blood Donor Day Thursday, the Cayman Islands Blood Bank urged people to donate blood to help bring Cayman’s donor-to-population ratio in line with international recommendations.

Health Services Authority laboratory manager Judith Clarke said this year’s theme – “Be there for someone else. Give Blood. Share Life.” – draws attention to the importance of voluntary donation systems, including sponsors and donors, in generating community support.

“We are inspired by the alacrity, compassion and altruistic efforts of all our corporate sponsors, service organisations and community supporters,” Ms. Clarke said in a news release.

Transfusion of blood and blood products helps save millions of lives every year.

An adequate supply can only be ensured through regular donations by voluntary, unpaid blood donors.

Currently, Cayman’s donor-to-population ratio is 1.9-2 percent, which is far below the ratio of 5 percent suggested by the World Health Organization.

“Our national blood bank, which is ranked among the top 10 blood services within the region, is making every effort to bring our ratio up to the optimal 5 percent required,” Ms. Clarke said.

For more information about the Blood Bank, visit www.bloodbank.ky or call 244-2674.