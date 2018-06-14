MLA Bernie Bush out of hospital

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush has been released from the Health City Cayman Islands hospital following heart surgery and is now resting at home.

Cayman Democratic Party leader and Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush said Thursday that Bernie Bush was out hospital and “was doing well.”

Bernie Bush could not be reached by press time for comment, but his family was effusive in praise for Health City doctors, as well as the Cayman Islands public hospital system.

“Bernie’s recovery is expected to take several weeks,” his family indicated following surgery last week. “He is in some pain, but with God’s grace, everything went well.

“The recovery and healing process start now and we ask you to continue to pray for him. His doctors advised him to take it easy for the next couple of weeks.”

It is not known whether Mr. Bush will be able to attend the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly, which begins June 27.