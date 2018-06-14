The Cayman Islands will be hosting its inaugural Student Volunteer Fair on June 22.

The fair, hosted by the Youth Services Unit, will feature 23 charities and nonprofit organizations that have signed up to provide a booth at the event.

Students from Years 9 through 13 will have the chance to speak with members of volunteer organizations about the range of opportunities available.

The fair will be held at the John Gray High School gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Youth Services Unit will stage random prize draws, and one of the exhibitors will win $1,000 for its organization from the event’s co-sponsor, Island Heritage, during the morning session.

Another draw in the afternoon will result in the winner being chosen as one of the charities of choice in next year’s Island Heritage CharityDrive.

“As a unit, we are always looking for ways to invest in our youth,” said James Myles, the Youth Services Coordinator for the Youth Services Unit, in a press release.

“We decided to organize this fair to fill the very real need students now have, to find compatible volunteer opportunities to complete the mandatory community service requirements necessary to graduate.”

Participating organizations include: The Cayman Islands Humane Society, Cayman HospiceCare, Cayman Islands Red Cross, National Council of Voluntary Organisations, Family Resource Centre, Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts (CARE), One Dog At A Time, Feed Our Future, YMCA, National Drug Council, Acts Of Random Kindness (Cayman ARK), Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Cayman Heart Fund, Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman, Rotary Club, National Trust for the Cayman Islands, Cayman National Cultural Foundation, Special Olympics Cayman Islands, Plastic Free Cayman, Cayman Drama Society and Impact 345.

Schools will be assigned either a morning or afternoon session to allow their students to attend the fair.