A charge of careless driving against Finance Minister Roy McTaggart was dismissed in Traffic Court on Thursday after the Crown offered no evidence.

Crown counsel Gavin Dixon later explained that, when no evidence is offered, the result is a verdict of “Not Guilty” recorded and the matter is dismissed.

The charge arose from an incident on Shamrock Road in December 2015.

The matter first came to court in August 2016.

At the next mention date, in February 2017, Mr. McTaggart pleaded not guilty and trial was set for September 2017.

On the trial date, however, defense attorney Delroy Murray advised the magistrate that he had not received the papers he required until the day before. Trial was then adjourned until February 2018.

On that date, the court was advised that the witness did not wish to proceed. The Crown at that time applied for the matter to be left on file for three months to see if the situation would change. Thursday, June 14, was set for a trial if the matter proceeded.

On Thursday, Mr. Dixon advised Magistrate Philippa McFarlane that the witness had not attended and had not given a statement. On that basis, he offered no evidence.

Mr. McTaggart was the second elected member of the Legislative Assembly for George Town when the incident occurred. Following the change to single-member constituencies, he was elected MLA for George Town East and subsequently appointed minister for finance and economic development.