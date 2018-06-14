Who doesn’t love a bit o’ the Bard? Shakespeare’s works have been performed both on the live stage and the big screen, and now residents of Cayman can enjoy snippets from some of his most famous comedies and tragedies at the Dart Park Amphitheatre on Saturday.

From noon to 4 p.m., Cayman Drama Society Training presents its first ever Shakespeare Festival. There will be extracts, adaptations and mini-plays all performed by students, from children to adults.

The best part? It is free to attend! This means that interested parties will also want to get there early, as seating is limited. Audience members are reminded that this is an outdoor event, so bringing water and wearing sunscreen would be advisable.

Even if you cannot stay for every act, you can come for your favorites and then leave (although you may find yourself remaining – this should be a great show).

The timetable of performances is as follows:

12:15 p.m. – “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (12-16 year-olds)

1 p.m. – A scene from “The Tempest”

(adults class)

(adults class) 1:20 p.m. – Mini-“Macbeth” (8-12 year-olds)

1:45 p.m. – A scene from “Julius Caesar”

(adults class)

(adults class) 2 p.m. – Mini-“Romeo and Juliet” (8-12 year-olds)

2:30 p.m. – A scene from “The Taming Of The Shrew” (adults class)

2:45 p.m. – “The ABCs of Shakespeare” (5-7 year-olds)

3 p.m. – Scenes from “Julius Caesar,” “Taming Of The Shrew,” “The Tempest” (repeats of earlier performances)

Cayman Drama Society Training program

Scottish native Kirsty O’Sullivan is the acting tutor at the Cayman Drama Society. She ran the Edinburgh Acting School for six years, teaching acting to children and adults of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds and freelanced for other well-known organizations in the U.K. and abroad.

“I passionately believe that acting provides some of the most transferable skills any hobby can give you to take into your everyday life, including public speaking, social skills, assertiveness and general confidence,” she says. “It is also an excellent way to escape from life and learn how to play again!”

“My aim, along with the Cayman Drama Society, is to bring drama and acting education to Cayman so that we can educate and inspire. You do not have to want the fame of Hollywood to try out acting and enjoy it. Acting is for all and I hope many people from different walks of life start to come through the doors at the Prospect Playhouse to try it out and gain the benefits of walking in someone else’s shoes.”

Email [email protected] for more information and class schedules.