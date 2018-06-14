With Father’s Day fast approaching, anyone who has not yet bought a gift for this important man in their lives is no doubt wondering what to get in the short time they have left.

The Marriott may have a solution, bringing a variety of vendors together for one evening.

The Marriott’s Beach House is gearing up for the first edition of The Night Market, a collaboration between Anchor & Den and the Mercantile, taking place this Friday from 6 p.m. The event will provide a fun shopping experience that includes live music, delicious street food, handcrafted cocktails, family activities and lots of retail inspiration just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

The creative minds at the Beach House wanted to share their love for vibrant street markets with their own unique version. The Night Market will offer the now-famous G&T (Gin and Tonic) pop-up bar, a Don Julio bar with yummy tequila-based cocktails and an array of irresistible street food stalls that will feature Indian food, a special boulangerie stall with homemade tartines and quiches, a wine and charcuterie station, and more. Food purchased at the Night Market can also be packaged to take home so that it can be enjoyed for breakfast or lunch over the weekend.

Another exciting addition to the evening is special guest Alice Saunders from Forestbound. Her fabulous “Grand Cayman” and “Endless Summer” canvas bags have been a huge hit and have been flying off the shelves at the Mercantile. On the night, Alice will be taking over one of the retail stalls, showcasing some exclusive Forestbound items and offering a complimentary monogramming service for guests who have purchased one of her bags from the shop.

Other popular brands that will be showcased in the retail stalls are: Rhone (men’s activewear), men’s swimwear by Retromarine, Wild & Wolf (gentlemen’s hardware), Etnia sunglasses and Candylab wooden toy cars.

Last, but not least, there will be a complimentary wrapping station to beautifully package all the gifts that are purchased at the market.

This is a complimentary event. The restaurant, bar and lounge are open as usual, and reservations for tables are highly recommended. Reservations can be made on www.anchorandden.com via OpenTable.

This Night Market is Father’s Day-inspired and is a fun way to kick off the weekend and celebrate all the amazing dads out there. Other happenings this weekend at the Marriott’s Beach House are Happy Hour on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring Father’s Day-themed cocktails and a special Father’s Day edition of the signature Boulangerie Brunch on Sunday from noon.

The Night Market is taking place every month. Dates and themes going forward are:

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – July

Wellness Market – August

The Real Oktoberfest – September

Retro Market – October

Christmas Market – November

For more information about the market and other Marriott events, visit www.anchorandden.com or call the resort at 949-0088.